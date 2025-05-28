Court Dismisses Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Lord Ram

A court specializing in matters involving MPs and MLAs dismissed a petition against prominent Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. The petition revolved around Gandhi's alleged remarks on Lord Ram during a speech at a U.S. university last month.

Advocate Harishankar Pandey, who initiated the legal proceedings, saw his plea rejected by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Tripathi. The court declared the petition 'non-maintainable', citing lack of prior mandatory permission as stipulated by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

The court's decision hinges on the necessity for clearances from either the central or state government, or the district magistrate. Pandey now intends to seek the requisite permission from the district magistrate to refile his objections. His complaint, which surfaced on May 12, alleges Gandhi labeled Lord Ram as fictional, branding it as hate speech against 'Sanatanis'.

(With inputs from agencies.)