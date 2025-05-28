Left Menu

Court Dismisses Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Lord Ram

A court rejected a petition against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Lord Ram during a U.S. speech. The court stated that permission from the government or district magistrate was required. The lawyer plans to seek permission to refile the petition, which claimed Gandhi's comments amounted to hate speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:15 IST
Court Dismisses Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Lord Ram
petition
  • Country:
  • India

A court specializing in matters involving MPs and MLAs dismissed a petition against prominent Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. The petition revolved around Gandhi's alleged remarks on Lord Ram during a speech at a U.S. university last month.

Advocate Harishankar Pandey, who initiated the legal proceedings, saw his plea rejected by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Tripathi. The court declared the petition 'non-maintainable', citing lack of prior mandatory permission as stipulated by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

The court's decision hinges on the necessity for clearances from either the central or state government, or the district magistrate. Pandey now intends to seek the requisite permission from the district magistrate to refile his objections. His complaint, which surfaced on May 12, alleges Gandhi labeled Lord Ram as fictional, branding it as hate speech against 'Sanatanis'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025