Chaos at Gaza Aid Hub: A Desperate Struggle for Survival

Chaos unfolded at a Gaza aid distribution center on Tuesday when desperate Palestinians broke through fences to access food. Israeli troops nearby fired warning shots, causing panic among those gathered at the site. The Associated Press reported seeing injuries as the crowd fled in disarray.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, set to manage aid operations, faces criticism from the UN and other humanitarian organizations for potentially being incapable of addressing the needs of 2.3 million people under an Israeli blockade. The UN warns of the risk of friction between Israeli soldiers and aid seekers.

Witnesses describe overwhelming crowds at the Rafah distribution hub, where facilities fell to chaos as thousands sought aid. While some managed to receive food boxes, many left empty-handed as turmoil disrupted the operations. The incidents underline the severity of Gaza's humanitarian crisis as food shortages drive desperation.

