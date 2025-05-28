EU-US Trade Talks: A New Era for Transatlantic Investment?

The European Union is actively engaging its leading companies to disclose their U.S. investment strategies as it initiates significant trade negotiations with Washington. This move comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to retract the imposition of harsh tariffs on European imports.

According to insiders familiar with the situation, Brussels is compiling data to strengthen its economic relationship with the U.S., after Trump labeled the initiation of talks a 'positive event.' He expressed hope for a more open trade relationship, while still warning of setting trade terms if no deal is reached.

The Commission seeks to alleviate investor concerns amid volatile policy announcements and is utilizing corporate input to strategize negotiations. Meanwhile, ASEAN leaders have stressed that any deals with the U.S. should not harm their regional partners, aiming to protect their collective economic interests.