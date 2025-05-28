Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump Admin's Move Against NYC Congestion Pricing

A U.S. judge has temporarily barred the Trump administration from withholding federal funding from New York over its congestion pricing program. The decision, praised by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, supports the state's right to manage its traffic, while ongoing legal proceedings could further clarify its future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 02:03 IST
Judge Blocks Trump Admin's Move Against NYC Congestion Pricing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has granted a temporary injunction against the Trump administration's attempt to withhold federal funding from New York, following a bid to dismantle the city's congestion pricing program. The ruling, by District Judge Lewis Liman, came a day before potential funding cuts for city projects could commence.

The move is a win for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who celebrated the decision as a validation of the state's autonomy in local traffic management, aiming to alleviate congestion and curb emissions. Meanwhile, the lawsuit brought by New York City, New York State, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) continues to progress.

The U.S. Department of Transportation had postured to revoke approvals and funding over the program, which imposes fees on vehicles entering Manhattan's densely trafficked areas, arguing it lacked adequate alternatives for drivers. Despite ongoing federal objections, the congestion pricing initiative reportedly led to a significant reduction in traffic and has boosted both retail and hospitality sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025