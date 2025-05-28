Judge Blocks Trump Admin's Move Against NYC Congestion Pricing

A U.S. judge has granted a temporary injunction against the Trump administration's attempt to withhold federal funding from New York, following a bid to dismantle the city's congestion pricing program. The ruling, by District Judge Lewis Liman, came a day before potential funding cuts for city projects could commence.

The move is a win for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who celebrated the decision as a validation of the state's autonomy in local traffic management, aiming to alleviate congestion and curb emissions. Meanwhile, the lawsuit brought by New York City, New York State, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) continues to progress.

The U.S. Department of Transportation had postured to revoke approvals and funding over the program, which imposes fees on vehicles entering Manhattan's densely trafficked areas, arguing it lacked adequate alternatives for drivers. Despite ongoing federal objections, the congestion pricing initiative reportedly led to a significant reduction in traffic and has boosted both retail and hospitality sectors.

