Russian air defenses successfully intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones during a high-tension three-hour period, officials announced on Wednesday. Among these, a swarm targeting Moscow was particularly noted, according to the Russian Defense Ministry on Telegram.

In an official statement, the Defense Ministry detailed that 59 of these drones were neutralized over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine. The remaining drones were intercepted in five other regions, although the ministry did not mention specific incidents near Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin used Telegram to confirm that 12 drones were intercepted as they approached the capital. He assured citizens that defense units are actively countering these threats, and recovery teams are analyzing debris. This drone activity comes amidst ongoing missile attacks exchanged by Russia and Ukraine, as highlighted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.