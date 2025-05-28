Shooting at Connecticut Mall Leaves Five Injured
A shooting at Brass Mill Centre in Waterbury, Connecticut, left five people injured. The incident, which police believe was not a random act, involved a dispute that escalated. The gunman, armed with a semiautomatic pistol, is believed to have known the victims. No arrests have been made yet.
- Country:
- United States
Five people were injured in a shooting at the Brass Mill Centre in Waterbury, Connecticut, authorities reported Tuesday.
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo stated that officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the mall around 4:40 p.m. He confirmed that the victims are receiving treatment at local hospitals, although he did not provide details about their injuries.
According to Spagnolo, the assailant, armed with a semiautomatic pistol, was acquainted with the victims, and the shooting was a result of an escalating dispute. While no arrests have been made, police believe there is no continuing threat to the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brunson Leads Knicks to Victory, Injuries Plague Celtics and Yankees
Momentum, Injuries, and Hall of Fame Hopes Stir Sports World
Gas Leak Sparks Blaze in Mumbai Bus, No Injuries Reported
Injuries Derail Lucknow Super Giants' IPL Dreams
Rayan Cherki's France Debut Amidst Injuries Ahead of Nations League Clash