Shooting at Connecticut Mall Leaves Five Injured

A shooting at Brass Mill Centre in Waterbury, Connecticut, left five people injured. The incident, which police believe was not a random act, involved a dispute that escalated. The gunman, armed with a semiautomatic pistol, is believed to have known the victims. No arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Waterbury | Updated: 28-05-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 05:29 IST
Five people were injured in a shooting at the Brass Mill Centre in Waterbury, Connecticut, authorities reported Tuesday.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo stated that officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the mall around 4:40 p.m. He confirmed that the victims are receiving treatment at local hospitals, although he did not provide details about their injuries.

According to Spagnolo, the assailant, armed with a semiautomatic pistol, was acquainted with the victims, and the shooting was a result of an escalating dispute. While no arrests have been made, police believe there is no continuing threat to the public.

