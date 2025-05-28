Shooting at Connecticut Mall Leaves Five Injured

Five people were injured in a shooting at the Brass Mill Centre in Waterbury, Connecticut, authorities reported Tuesday.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo stated that officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the mall around 4:40 p.m. He confirmed that the victims are receiving treatment at local hospitals, although he did not provide details about their injuries.

According to Spagnolo, the assailant, armed with a semiautomatic pistol, was acquainted with the victims, and the shooting was a result of an escalating dispute. While no arrests have been made, police believe there is no continuing threat to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)