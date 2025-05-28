Left Menu

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

A U.S. judge has allowed 14 states to proceed with a lawsuit against Elon Musk's efforts to reduce federal spending, dismissing the Trump administration's attempt to drop the case. The lawsuit claims Musk's actions are unauthorized by law, highlighting concerns over unchecked authority in government efficiency reform.

A legal battle intensifies as a U.S. judge has permitted a coalition of 14 states to proceed with a lawsuit challenging Elon Musk's cost-cutting initiatives within federal agencies, countering the Trump administration's move to have the case dropped.

The case filed in Washington, D.C. federal court targets Musk and the government reform agency DOGE, as the states allege unauthorized actions under Musk's leadership as an efficiency czar, appointed by President Donald Trump without congressional approval.

Judge Tanya Chutkan allowed the lawsuit to move forward, while simultaneously dismissing claims against Trump, referencing the presidential immunity related to official duties. The crux of the lawsuit lies in whether Musk possesses unconstitutional power to wield significant federal control without Senate confirmation.

