New Leadership Appointed to Drive Transformation at KiwiRail and NZ Railways

In a decisive step to revamp New Zealand’s national rail sector, Minister for Rail Winston Peters has announced key leadership appointments to the KiwiRail Board and New Zealand Railways Corporation. The appointments signal a renewed government focus on revitalising the country's rail network through commercially driven and operationally efficient leadership.

Beginning 1 July 2025, seasoned executive Sue Tindal will serve as Chair of both KiwiRail and the New Zealand Railways Corporation, while Jeff Kendrew takes up the role of Deputy Chair of KiwiRail. These appointments bring significant experience in commercial infrastructure, freight logistics, and engineering—areas considered vital to transforming KiwiRail into a more reliable, cost-effective and performance-oriented organisation.

Driving a High-Performance Culture

Minister Peters underscored the intent behind the appointments, stating:

"We want railways to be successful for New Zealand and have every expectation that a focus on lower cost, higher reliability, increased volumes, improved safety and better performance will be delivered on."

Both Tindal and Kendrew were chosen for their "can do" attitudes and track records in delivering results in complex, asset-intensive industries. These leadership changes are seen as critical steps toward aligning KiwiRail’s operations with national infrastructure priorities.

Meet the New Chair: Sue Tindal

Sue Tindal brings decades of leadership and governance experience across public and private sectors. She has held executive positions such as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer across top organisations including Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, PwC, Auckland Council, and WEL Group.

Tindal’s governance resume includes board roles at Mainfreight, New Zealand Post, and current positions as Deputy Chair of the Infrastructure Commission and Quotable Value Ltd. She has proven expertise in financial services, logistics, technology, and infrastructure—key domains aligned with KiwiRail’s operational needs.

Her international experience includes implementing large-scale infrastructure and technology programmes across Australasia and Asia. A Fellow of CPA Australia and a Chartered Fellow of the NZ Institute of Directors, Tindal is widely regarded for her strategic foresight and stakeholder management capabilities.

Meet the New Deputy Chair: Jeff Kendrew

Jeff Kendrew complements the leadership team with deep roots in engineering and infrastructure. Currently serving as Chair of Port Taranaki, Kendrew has previously led Arc Infrastructure, Western Australia’s bulk rail freight company, and Linx Cargo Care Group, which owns C3 Logistics.

His governance portfolio includes appointments at Powerco Ltd, GeelongPort, and Patrick Terminals. Kendrew is a member of the Australian and New Zealand Institutes of Directors as well as the NZ Institute of Engineers, and is known for his expertise in supply chain optimisation and large-scale logistics infrastructure.

Continuing Governance and Reappointments

In addition to the leadership changes, the government has confirmed the reappointment of Liz Ward as KiwiRail Director, citing her senior executive experience in both freight and passenger rail. Ward has previously served as CEO of CentrePort, Gough Group, and Kennards Hire, and now holds a senior position within Sydney’s passenger rail network.

Nicola Greer, known for her financial and property expertise, will also continue her role as director at the New Zealand Railways Corporation.

Minister Peters expressed gratitude to Rob Jager, who has been Acting Chair of KiwiRail since June 2024. Jager will remain on the board until October 2027.

Full Board Memberships from 1 July 2025

KiwiRail Board:

Chair: Sue Tindal (1 July 2025 – 30 June 2028)

Deputy Chair: Jeff Kendrew (1 July 2025 – 30 June 2028)

Rob Jager (20 December 2022 – 31 October 2027)

Dr Sina Cotter Tait (1 October 2024 – 30 June 2026)

Liz Ward (20 December 2022 – 31 May 2028)

Bruce Wattie (23 March 2020 – 31 October 2025)

New Zealand Railways Corporation Board:

Sue Tindal (1 July 2025 – 30 June 2028)

Nicola Greer (15 July 2019 – 31 May 2028)

Angela Edwards (1 June 2020 – 30 April 2026)

A Vision for a Resilient Rail Future

These appointments are part of a broader government effort to reshape KiwiRail into a high-performing enterprise that meets the freight and transport needs of a modern economy. With an emphasis on efficiency, safety, and cost control, the new leadership is expected to deliver tangible results and restore public confidence in rail as a vital national asset.

Minister Peters concluded,