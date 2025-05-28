Left Menu

Protest Turns Violent: Seven Injured in Thane Factory Incident

Seven individuals were injured when a protest outside a pharmaceutical firm in Maharashtra's Thane district turned violent. The unrest erupted as protesters suspected the victims were replacement workers. An FIR has been filed against ten individuals, but no arrests have been made as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:46 IST
Protest Turns Violent: Seven Injured in Thane Factory Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a violent turn of events, seven people sustained injuries during a protest outside a pharmaceutical company in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident unfolded when protestors allegedly attacked individuals entering the company's premises, mistaking them for replacement workers.

The protest, which took place on Monday, led the police to charge ten individuals with unlawful assembly, rioting, and assault under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As tensions escalated, the victims were reportedly attacked with sticks and threatened.

Currently, no arrests have been made, but the authorities are diligently working to piece together the sequence of events and gather further evidence to apprehend those responsible for the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025