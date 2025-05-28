Protest Turns Violent: Seven Injured in Thane Factory Incident
Seven individuals were injured when a protest outside a pharmaceutical firm in Maharashtra's Thane district turned violent. The unrest erupted as protesters suspected the victims were replacement workers. An FIR has been filed against ten individuals, but no arrests have been made as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
In a violent turn of events, seven people sustained injuries during a protest outside a pharmaceutical company in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident unfolded when protestors allegedly attacked individuals entering the company's premises, mistaking them for replacement workers.
The protest, which took place on Monday, led the police to charge ten individuals with unlawful assembly, rioting, and assault under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As tensions escalated, the victims were reportedly attacked with sticks and threatened.
Currently, no arrests have been made, but the authorities are diligently working to piece together the sequence of events and gather further evidence to apprehend those responsible for the assault.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protest
- violence
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- pharmaceutical
- workers
- FIR
- injuries
- police
- Ambernath
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Towards Ukraine Ceasefire
Ceasefire Tensions: Indian and Pakistani Armies Address Drone Incursions and Cross-Border Fire
India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds: DGMO Talks Yield Positive Outcomes
Delhi BJP Lauds PM Modi's Firm Stance Against Terrorism
China's 'Loving Meals': A Heartfelt Initiative for Migrant Workers