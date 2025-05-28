Protest Turns Violent: Seven Injured in Thane Factory Incident

In a violent turn of events, seven people sustained injuries during a protest outside a pharmaceutical company in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident unfolded when protestors allegedly attacked individuals entering the company's premises, mistaking them for replacement workers.

The protest, which took place on Monday, led the police to charge ten individuals with unlawful assembly, rioting, and assault under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As tensions escalated, the victims were reportedly attacked with sticks and threatened.

Currently, no arrests have been made, but the authorities are diligently working to piece together the sequence of events and gather further evidence to apprehend those responsible for the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)