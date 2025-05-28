Left Menu

Russia's Strike on Svitlovodsk: A City in Crisis

Russia targeted an industrial enterprise in Svitlovodsk, Ukraine, injuring three people and causing significant damage. Over 1,400 residents lost power after 76 houses and a residential building were damaged. The fire has been contained. No response from Russia was available at the time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:20 IST
In a startling escalation of conflict, Russia attacked an industrial site in the city of Svitlovodsk, situated in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region. Three people were injured in the strike, according to Governor Andriy Raikovych.

The attack also inflicted damage on 76 private homes and one nine-story residential building, leaving over 1,400 residents without power, compounded by a fire that was eventually contained. Raikovych shared these updates via the Telegram messaging app.

Thus far, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm these developments. Additionally, Russian authorities have yet to issue any formal statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

