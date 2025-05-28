Russia's Strike on Svitlovodsk: A City in Crisis

In a startling escalation of conflict, Russia attacked an industrial site in the city of Svitlovodsk, situated in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region. Three people were injured in the strike, according to Governor Andriy Raikovych.

The attack also inflicted damage on 76 private homes and one nine-story residential building, leaving over 1,400 residents without power, compounded by a fire that was eventually contained. Raikovych shared these updates via the Telegram messaging app.

Thus far, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm these developments. Additionally, Russian authorities have yet to issue any formal statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)