Supreme Court Collegium Orders High-Profile Judicial Transfers

The Supreme Court Collegium, under the leadership of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, has initiated a series of judicial transfers involving high-ranking justices from key regional high courts.

On May 26, the collegium held a meeting to recommend the transfer of chief justices across four state high courts, namely those in Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Madras. This strategic move includes the reassignment of Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava from Rajasthan to Madras, among others.

Further details reveal that Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar will also relocate to the Madras High Court from the Telangana High Court, signaling ongoing efforts to maintain judicial efficiency and balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)