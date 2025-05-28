Court Finds Biriyani Vendor Guilty in Sensational Sexual Assault Case
A Mahila Court has pronounced Gnanasekaran, a biriyani vendor, guilty in the high-profile Anna University woman student sexual assault case. The prosecution, having proved the charges, is seeking the maximum punishment. Political implications arose due to Gnanasekaran's alleged connections with the ruling DMK.
In a landmark decision, the Mahila Court has found Gnanasekaran, a biriyani vendor, guilty in the Anna University woman student's sexual assault case. The prosecution successfully proved the charges, calling for the maximum sentence.
The case has sparked political controversy due to alleged links between Gnanasekaran and the ruling DMK party, though the Chief Minister denies his membership.
The verdict, expected on June 2, is awaited with anticipation as the case shook Tamil Nadu in December. The court's decision could set a precedent for similar cases.
