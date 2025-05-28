Tensions Flare: Violence at Gaza Aid Site

Violence erupted at a newly established aid distribution center in Gaza, leading to one death and 48 injuries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The chaos unfolded when Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on a crowd.

The incident transpired on Tuesday at a facility developed by a foundation supported by Israeli and US partnerships. The site's conditions quickly devolved into confusion and distress as the situation escalated.

A UN official previously confirmed that 47 individuals were injured, most of these injuries resulting from gunfire, reflecting the severity of the confrontation.