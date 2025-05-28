Left Menu

Call for Judicial Accountability: CPI's Impeachment Proposal Against Justice Varma

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has reached out to political parties for support in impeaching Justice Yashwant Varma, following a probe revealing financial misconduct. The appeals highlight systemic issues in the judiciary's accountability and diversity. The government contemplates initiating impeachment proceedings if Varma doesn't resign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has appealed to all political parties to back an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma. A Supreme Court probe found misconduct linked to burnt cash at Varma's Delhi residence, prompting Kumar's call for action.

In his letters to party leaders, Kumar cited the need to maintain the judiciary's integrity and urged parties to transcend political divides. He invoked constitutional articles to justify impeachment, advocating for a more inclusive and representative judicial system.

Despite Varma's denial of wrongdoing, the government is considering an impeachment motion in the upcoming Monsoon Session if he doesn't resign voluntarily. The issue underscores broader calls for judicial reform and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

