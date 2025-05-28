Left Menu

Clampdown on Bovine Smuggling in Kathua: Key Arrests Under PSA

Abdul Gani, a notorious bovine smuggler, was detained under the Public Safety Act in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. With 10 FIRs against him since 2008, he was taken into custody to curb his illegal activities. Authorities also arrested two drug peddlers in Udhampur for possessing heroin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:40 IST
  • India

Police detained a suspected bovine smuggler under the stringent Public Safety Act in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of efforts to crack down on illegal activities. Abdul Gani, who has a history of violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, was apprehended in the Maggar Khad area of Lakhanpur.

Sources reveal that Gani faces 10 different FIRs at various police stations in Kathua since 2008. A comprehensive dossier was presented to the district magistrate, resulting in his detention at Central Kot Bhalwal Jail under the PSA, in a bid to halt his alleged activities.

In a separate operation, two drug peddlers named Sham and Simraan Khan were arrested in the Udhampur district, found with 5.7 grams of heroin. Police say that Sham was already wanted in connection with multiple drug and theft-related offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

