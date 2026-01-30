Heroin worth nearly Rs 2 crore seized, one arrested in Lucknow

Left Menu

The Central Bureau of Narcotics CBN has seized 280 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth about Rs 1.96 crore in the illegal market, and arrested one person, an official said on Friday. He said a CBN team intercepted a person travelling in a roadways bus after inputs suggested that the suspect was carrying heroin for delivery in Lucknow.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:51 IST
The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has seized 280 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth about Rs 1.96 crore in the illegal market, and arrested one person, an official said on Friday. Deputy Narcotics Commissioner (Uttar Pradesh Unit) Praveen Bali told PTI the recovery was made during an operation conducted on Friday at the Itaunja toll plaza on the Lucknow-Sitapur Road in Bakhshi ka Talab tehsil. The operation was carried out on specific intelligence and also involved the P&I (preventive and intelligence) cell of Barabanki, the officer said. He said a CBN team intercepted a person travelling in a roadways bus after inputs suggested that the suspect was carrying heroin for delivery in Lucknow. On search, heroin was recovered from his possession. The street value of heroin is around Rs 7 crore per kg, placing the seized contraband's estimated worth at nearly Rs 2 crore. After completing legal formalities, the narcotic substance was seized and the accused arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, he said.

