Heroin Haul: Suspect Nabbed in Banderdewa Drug Bust

A suspected drug peddler was apprehended in Banderdewa when police seized more than 24 grams of heroin from his possession, officials reported on Wednesday.

The accused, aged 22, originates from Dhanabhari in Assam's Sonitpur district. Acting on intelligence input, law enforcement intercepted his two-wheeler at the Banderdewa check gate, uncovering 19 vials containing a total of 24.6 grams of heroin, Naharlagun ICR's SP Nyelam Nega confirmed.

The illegal substance was concealed within the suspect's undergarments. Authorities have filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at the Banderdewa police station, and further investigative actions are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)