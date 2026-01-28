Heroin Haul: Suspect Nabbed in Banderdewa Drug Bust
A 22-year-old suspect was arrested in Banderdewa for drug possession after police seized over 24 grams of heroin from him. The drugs, hidden in his undergarments, were recovered based on a tip-off. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A suspected drug peddler was apprehended in Banderdewa when police seized more than 24 grams of heroin from his possession, officials reported on Wednesday.
The accused, aged 22, originates from Dhanabhari in Assam's Sonitpur district. Acting on intelligence input, law enforcement intercepted his two-wheeler at the Banderdewa check gate, uncovering 19 vials containing a total of 24.6 grams of heroin, Naharlagun ICR's SP Nyelam Nega confirmed.
The illegal substance was concealed within the suspect's undergarments. Authorities have filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at the Banderdewa police station, and further investigative actions are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Cabinet Enhances Employment Opportunities for Moran Community
Political Storm: Assam CM Targets Gaurav Gogoi Over Alleged Pakistan Ties
Assam's Political Storm: SIT Report Rocks State Chief
Assam Cabinet Boosts Employment Opportunities for Moran Community
Assam cabinet to discuss SIT report on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's 'Pakistan links' on Feb 7: Himanta.