Temple-Mosque Dispute Set for July Hearing

A local court has scheduled a hearing on the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple and Shamsi Jama Masjid dispute for July 5, following the absence of representation from the Masjid's side attributed to advocate Asrar Ahmed's pilgrimage obligations.

Civil Judge Suman Tiwari, overseeing the case, urged both parties to come prepared to present their arguments on the next court date. This comes after the case was transferred from the fast track court where an initial review was conducted.

The controversy centers around claims made in 2022 by Mukesh Patel, who alleged that the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple stood at the site of the current mosque and sought permission for Hindu worship practices there. The legal battle continues as both sides await the upcoming hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)