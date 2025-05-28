Left Menu

Temple-Mosque Dispute Set for July Hearing

The court has set a hearing for the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple-Shamsi Jama Masjid dispute on July 5. The hearing was postponed due to the absence of a legal representative from the Shamsi Jama Masjid side. The case originated from claims by Mukesh Patel regarding the temple's historical existence at the mosque site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:15 IST
Temple-Mosque Dispute Set for July Hearing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has scheduled a hearing on the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple and Shamsi Jama Masjid dispute for July 5, following the absence of representation from the Masjid's side attributed to advocate Asrar Ahmed's pilgrimage obligations.

Civil Judge Suman Tiwari, overseeing the case, urged both parties to come prepared to present their arguments on the next court date. This comes after the case was transferred from the fast track court where an initial review was conducted.

The controversy centers around claims made in 2022 by Mukesh Patel, who alleged that the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple stood at the site of the current mosque and sought permission for Hindu worship practices there. The legal battle continues as both sides await the upcoming hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025