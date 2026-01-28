Heist Lawsuits: Victims Take Action Against German Bank

Victims of a dramatic bank heist in Germany took legal action on Wednesday, a lawyer representing them has revealed. The heist, which occurred during the December holiday period, saw burglars drill into a vault and escape with millions.

The plaintiffs, seeking compensation, argue that the bank's security measures were insufficient and hold the establishment accountable for their losses. Legal proceedings were initiated in Essen, with three cases filed against the institution.

The victims' lawyer, Daniel Kuhlmann, criticized the bank's lax security systems during the festive break, asserting their failure contributed to the theft.

