Left Menu

Heist Lawsuits: Victims Take Action Against German Bank

Victims of a December heist at a German bank filed lawsuits on Wednesday, demanding the bank be held liable for damages due to inadequate security. Lawyer Daniel Kuhlmann announced three cases were lodged in Essen's court, emphasizing the bank's neglect during the festive break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 28-01-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 14:55 IST
Heist Lawsuits: Victims Take Action Against German Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Victims of a dramatic bank heist in Germany took legal action on Wednesday, a lawyer representing them has revealed. The heist, which occurred during the December holiday period, saw burglars drill into a vault and escape with millions.

The plaintiffs, seeking compensation, argue that the bank's security measures were insufficient and hold the establishment accountable for their losses. Legal proceedings were initiated in Essen, with three cases filed against the institution.

The victims' lawyer, Daniel Kuhlmann, criticized the bank's lax security systems during the festive break, asserting their failure contributed to the theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026