Justice Department Joins Lawsuit Against UCLA Over Admissions Practices

The U.S. Justice Department has joined a lawsuit against UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine regarding the alleged use of race in admissions practices. UCLA claims compliance with state laws banning such practices. The Supreme Court recently struck down affirmative action in university admissions, affecting policies nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 04:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 04:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday its involvement in a legal case concerning racial factors in admissions at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine. The lawsuit, initially filed by groups like Students for Fair Admissions, accuses UCLA of racial bias.

Despite the University of California's assurance of non-discriminative practices following a 1990s state law ban, the lawsuit spotlights alleged favoritism towards Black and Hispanic students over Asian American and white candidates. The university insists that its admissions process adheres to fairness and legal standards.

This case unfolds as the U.S. Supreme Court recently nullified race-conscious admissions at various institutions. The Trump administration previously scrutinized universities on similar fronts, including diversity practices and other policy matters. A federal judge reversed Trump's freeze on federal grants for UCLA last year.

