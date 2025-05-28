High Court Rebukes Judge for Delay in Critical Child Custody Case

The Bombay High Court has strongly criticized a family court judge for not granting an urgent hearing regarding a man's plea for interim custody of his 2-year-old son, who requires an open heart surgery. Describing the judge's conduct as 'unbecoming,' the HC emphasized the gravity of the situation.

Justice Rohit Joshi expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the child's mother, who opposed the application initiated by her ex-husband. The father's plea was filed before the family court in Kaij, Beed district, but was denied an urgent hearing, despite the critical nature of the child's medical needs.

In light of these circumstances, the High Court bench granted the father's request for interim custody, ordering the mother to comply for the duration of the child's medical treatment. The court's decision ensures the child remains with the father during hospitalization, with future custody contingent on medical advice.

(With inputs from agencies.)