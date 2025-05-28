According to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, U.S. President Donald Trump may not be fully briefed on the complexities of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ushakov expressed these concerns on Wednesday, following remarks made by Trump earlier.

The U.S. President had accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of 'playing with fire' due to his refusal to partake in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. These comments suggested heightened tensions between the nations involved.

The Kremlin's interpretation underscores the significance of clear communication and understanding in international diplomacy, especially in conflict situations that involve global powers like the United States and Russia.

