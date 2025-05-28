Left Menu

DRI's Major Drug Bust in North-East: Heroin and Meth Seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized heroin and methamphetamine worth Rs 23.5 crore in two operations in the North-East, arresting four traffickers. The DRI, with assistance from Assam Rifles, intercepted two trucks hiding drugs in concealed cavities. Legal action has been taken under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:35 IST
DRI's Major Drug Bust in North-East: Heroin and Meth Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has executed a major drug bust in the North-East, seizing heroin and methamphetamine worth approximately Rs 23.5 crore. The crackdown involved two separate operations, resulting in the arrest of four drug traffickers.

In a joint operation with the 19 BN Assam Rifles, the DRI intercepted a truck at Noney in Manipur on May 21. The operation led to the discovery of 569 grams of heroin and 1,039 grams of methamphetamine tablets, cleverly concealed within a specially fabricated cavity on the truck's chassis.

A subsequent operation took place on May 22 in Aloicherra, Hailakandi District, Assam, where another truck was intercepted with 2,640.53 grams of heroin hidden in a similar manner. The illegal drugs, valued at around Rs 23.5 crore in the international market, have been seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. Since the start of the year, the DRI has confiscated contraband worth Rs 173 crore, leading to 26 arrests in the region.

