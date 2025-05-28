Left Menu

France and Indonesia Forge Defence and Investment Ties

France and Indonesia have initiated a preliminary defence agreement potentially involving French military equipment, including Rafale jets and Scorpene submarines. This pact marks a step toward stronger bilateral cooperation in defence and technology, amidst Indonesia's military upgrades and joint production efforts. The countries also aim to bolster investments, particularly in electric vehicle battery materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:43 IST
In a strategic move to enhance bilateral relations, France and Indonesia have embarked on a preliminary defence pact, indicating potential acquisitions of French military assets, including Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines. President Emmanuel Macron announced the agreement at a press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, highlighting France's role as a key defence partner in Indonesia's military modernization efforts.

Macron's Southeast Asia tour, which included a stop in Vietnam, precedes his visit to Singapore. The collaboration between Dassault Aviation and Indonesia has piqued interest, as shares of the aviation company rose following the announcement. The discussion between the leaders also touched on geopolitical topics such as the Israel-Gaza conflict, with commitments to a two-state solution.

Beyond defence, France and Indonesia have sealed over 20 memorandums of understanding worth $11 billion, focusing on mining and electric vehicle battery production. This partnership aims to leverage Indonesia's sizable nickel reserves, with companies like Eramet and Danone playing pivotal roles in these strategic collaborations, marking a significant step in economic cooperation.

