Yogi Adityanath Directs Preparations for PM Modi's Upcoming Address

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed plans for Prime Minister Modi's event, emphasizing flawless arrangements. He urged efficient parking, water, and cleanliness. Adityanath promoted metro usage, allocated ample electricity, and advised cleanup initiatives. Security measures with multiple agencies were also highlighted, alongside anti-drone and safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:56 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath actively engaged in inspecting the venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address, ensuring impeccable arrangements, as confirmed by district officials.

In discussions, Adityanath emphasized mandatory precautions, including smooth parking, water supply, cleanliness, and metro service promotions, to encourage efficient transit use.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the implementation of rigorous security protocols, collaborating with multiple agencies for safety assurance, and encouraged a robust cleanliness drive ahead of the major event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

