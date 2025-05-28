Yogi Adityanath Directs Preparations for PM Modi's Upcoming Address

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath actively engaged in inspecting the venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address, ensuring impeccable arrangements, as confirmed by district officials.

In discussions, Adityanath emphasized mandatory precautions, including smooth parking, water supply, cleanliness, and metro service promotions, to encourage efficient transit use.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the implementation of rigorous security protocols, collaborating with multiple agencies for safety assurance, and encouraged a robust cleanliness drive ahead of the major event.

(With inputs from agencies.)