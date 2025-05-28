China Seeks Free Trade with UAE Amid Expanding Deals
China has approached the UAE for a bilateral free trade agreement, according to UAE's trade minister Thani Al Zeyoudi, following the announcement of EU-UAE trade talks. Since 2021, the UAE has been pursuing Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels.
The pursuit of such agreements underscores the UAE's strategy to diversify its economy and strengthen its global trade relationships amid evolving international trade dynamics.
