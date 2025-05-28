Left Menu

China Seeks Free Trade with UAE Amid Expanding Deals

China has approached the UAE for a bilateral free trade agreement, according to UAE's trade minister Thani Al Zeyoudi, following the announcement of EU-UAE trade talks. Since 2021, the UAE has been pursuing Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels.

Updated: 28-05-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

China has initiated discussions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a potential bilateral free trade agreement, according to UAE's trade minister Thani Al Zeyoudi. The development follows the recent announcement of the commencement of trade negotiations between the EU and UAE.

Since 2021, the UAE has been proactive in striking bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation agreements, termed as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements. These efforts aim to reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels while ensuring robust long-term economic growth.

The pursuit of such agreements underscores the UAE's strategy to diversify its economy and strengthen its global trade relationships amid evolving international trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

