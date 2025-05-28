China Seeks Free Trade with UAE Amid Expanding Deals

China has initiated discussions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a potential bilateral free trade agreement, according to UAE's trade minister Thani Al Zeyoudi. The development follows the recent announcement of the commencement of trade negotiations between the EU and UAE.

Since 2021, the UAE has been proactive in striking bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation agreements, termed as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements. These efforts aim to reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels while ensuring robust long-term economic growth.

The pursuit of such agreements underscores the UAE's strategy to diversify its economy and strengthen its global trade relationships amid evolving international trade dynamics.

