Controversy Surrounds HPPCL: Allegations of Harassment in Negi Death Case

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of HPPCL Chief Engineer Vimal Negi has unveiled alleged irregularities and harassment within the corporation, according to a report submitted by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Onkar Sharma.

The inquiry was prompted by Negi's family's demands for a CBI probe, following suspicions of harassment. Statements from multiple witnesses indicated pressure on Negi to extend undue favors to contractors, long working hours, and a toxic office environment.

Despite the controversy, the Chief Minister maintained that formal departmental confrontation was needed, while the report, bypassing the Advocate General's office, directly reached the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

