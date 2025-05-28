Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds HPPCL: Allegations of Harassment in Negi Death Case

The inquiry into Vimal Negi's death by Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Sharma highlighted alleged workplace harassment. Family allegations led to a CBI probe. The report, involving statements from 20 witnesses, revealed mental pressure, long work hours, and undue demands on Negi, pointing toward a toxic work environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:46 IST
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of HPPCL Chief Engineer Vimal Negi has unveiled alleged irregularities and harassment within the corporation, according to a report submitted by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Onkar Sharma.

The inquiry was prompted by Negi's family's demands for a CBI probe, following suspicions of harassment. Statements from multiple witnesses indicated pressure on Negi to extend undue favors to contractors, long working hours, and a toxic office environment.

Despite the controversy, the Chief Minister maintained that formal departmental confrontation was needed, while the report, bypassing the Advocate General's office, directly reached the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

