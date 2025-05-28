Left Menu

Daring Escape: Undertrials Flee Samastipur Court

Four undertrials escaped from a Samastipur court, evading police escort. While one was recaptured, the other four remain at large. Authorities have launched a manhunt and are investigating potential security lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:11 IST
Daring Escape: Undertrials Flee Samastipur Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, four undertrials managed to escape from a court premises in Bihar's Samastipur district, evading their police escorts. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has sparked a significant manhunt by local authorities.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Pandey, the escaped individuals have been identified as Chhotu alias Hunter, Manish Kumar, Arvind Sawhney, and Manjeet Kumar. A fifth undertrial, Nagendra Kumar, was apprehended during his attempted escape.

The incident has raised serious concerns over security measures, with ASP Pandey emphasizing that any negligence by police personnel will be met with strict action following a comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025