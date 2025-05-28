Daring Escape: Undertrials Flee Samastipur Court

In a dramatic turn of events, four undertrials managed to escape from a court premises in Bihar's Samastipur district, evading their police escorts. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has sparked a significant manhunt by local authorities.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Pandey, the escaped individuals have been identified as Chhotu alias Hunter, Manish Kumar, Arvind Sawhney, and Manjeet Kumar. A fifth undertrial, Nagendra Kumar, was apprehended during his attempted escape.

The incident has raised serious concerns over security measures, with ASP Pandey emphasizing that any negligence by police personnel will be met with strict action following a comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)