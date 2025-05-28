Left Menu

A Surgeon’s Sinister Secret: Unmasking Years of Abuse

Former surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 299 children over two decades. Despite past convictions, he continued working in hospitals, where he abused unconscious patients. Advocacy groups highlight institutional failings and demand tougher legal frameworks to prevent such crimes.

Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:27 IST
  • France

In a damning revelation of systemic failures, former surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a French court for heinous crimes involving 299 children. Despite his 2005 conviction for child pornography, Le Scouarnec continued to exploit vulnerable patients within hospital settings.

The trial disclosed that Le Scouarnec's victims, ranging from hospital patients to family members, were largely unaware of the abuse, with many only learning of their violation through Le Scouarnec's meticulously kept journals. Health authorities came under scrutiny as advocacy groups accused them of gross negligence.

Calls for reform have intensified as France grapples with dismantling long-standing taboos around sexual abuse. Court proceedings have prompted questions about bureaucratic accountability and have spurred an urgent demand for strengthened child protection laws.

