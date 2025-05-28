Left Menu

Court Awaits Social Media Info in Rana Ayyub Case

The Delhi Police filed a status report in court regarding journalist Rana Ayyub's alleged derogatory social media posts. The investigation, prompted by a plea citing religious insensitivity, awaits details from X (formerly Twitter). Further proceedings are scheduled for July 30.

The Delhi Police filed a status report on Wednesday in a court concerning alleged derogatory social media posts by journalist Rana Ayyub. The police await details from the X account involved, delaying further investigation.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh reviewed a petition by advocate Amita Sachdeva, which calls for complete incorporation of her complaint against Ayyub into the FIR. Sachdeva seeks proper naming of the accused and adherence to previous court orders.

Considering the allegations' severity, the court earlier ordered the registration of an FIR under specific IPC sections. Despite the initial FIR, the police still await crucial account details from X for further action. The matter is slated for more proceedings on July 30.

