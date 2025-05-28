Left Menu

EU and US Forge Path to Boost Trade Partnership

The European Commission is exploring partnerships with the US in sectors like aerospace, steel, semiconductors, and critical minerals. Maros Sefcovic emphasized the importance of reducing tariffs and fostering cooperation. Talks were energized after President Trump paused significant tariffs, aiding the EU's trade certainty aims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:53 IST
The European Commission is actively engaging with the United States to strengthen collaborations in key sectors including aerospace, steel, semiconductors, and critical minerals, according to European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic. The discussions aim to minimize tariffs and improve market access.

Sefcovic stated during a press conference in Dubai, where he was initiating free trade negotiations with the United Arab Emirates, that he is in frequent discussions with U.S. officials to reach a balanced trade agreement. A particular emphasis has been placed on examining tariff lines to encourage smoother trade flows.

Sefcovic remains hopeful that these negotiations, which are seeing renewed vigor after President Trump retracted a 50% tariff threat on EU imports, will culminate in a beneficial trade framework. The EU is striving to eliminate existing tariffs, including a 25% tariff on steel, as the U.S. aims to reduce its trade deficit with the EU.

