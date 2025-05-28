Accidental Firing Incident Shakes West Delhi's Marble Market

An accidental firing incident in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden resulted in a gunshot injury for a man inside a company's cash-carrying van, police reported on Wednesday.

Initial investigations indicate the driver was struck in the leg due to an accidental discharge of a firearm in the Marble Market area. He is being treated at a hospital and is currently in a stable condition.

Authorities are scrutinizing the incident further to eliminate any possibility of foul play while confirming the exact circumstances that led to the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)