Accidental Firing Incident Shakes West Delhi's Marble Market
An accidental firing incident inside a cash-carrying van in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden left a man injured. The driver was hit in the leg and is stable after treatment. Police are investigating to ensure there's no foul play.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:28 IST
- Country:
- India
An accidental firing incident in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden resulted in a gunshot injury for a man inside a company's cash-carrying van, police reported on Wednesday.
Initial investigations indicate the driver was struck in the leg due to an accidental discharge of a firearm in the Marble Market area. He is being treated at a hospital and is currently in a stable condition.
Authorities are scrutinizing the incident further to eliminate any possibility of foul play while confirming the exact circumstances that led to the unfortunate event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement