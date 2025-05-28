Delhi-Gurugram Tunnel Trials Begin to Ease NH-48 Congestion, Full Launch Soon

In a landmark step toward addressing the chronic traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram stretch of NH-48, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced trial runs of the new tunnel and underpass infrastructure on the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway, starting from May 29, 2025. The trial runs will be conducted daily from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, serving as a critical phase to assess traffic performance, safety systems, and operational efficiency ahead of full-scale public launch.

This ambitious project is part of the larger vision to transform urban mobility in Delhi-NCR, reduce surface-level congestion, and streamline high-volume vehicular movement across one of India’s busiest intercity corridors.

A New Mobility Era for Delhi-NCR: Key Highlights of the Trial Run

1. Strategic Infrastructure Deployment

The trial involves a shallow tunnel and associated underpasses, all meticulously designed to support uninterrupted traffic between several vital nodes, including:

Dwarka/Yashobhumi to IGI Airport via Airport Underpasses

Dwarka/Yashobhumi to Gurugram (Sirhaul) via the Shallow Tunnel and Right Turn Underpass

Terminal 3 (IGI Airport) to Gurugram (Sirhaul) through a combined underpass corridor

These newly constructed underground routes form part of an integrated sub-surface mobility solution to bypass existing choke points and overloaded flyovers.

2. Safety First: Tunnel Restrictions and Design

To ensure commuter safety and infrastructure integrity during and after the trial period, specific restrictions and guidelines have been announced:

Height limit: Only vehicles up to 4.5 meters in height are permitted

Prohibited vehicles: Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and vehicles transporting flammable materials (such as oil tankers) are not allowed

The tunnel incorporates CCTV surveillance, a dedicated operations control room, and emergency exits to handle contingencies and ensure real-time monitoring

3. Timeline for Operational Launch

According to official sources from NHAI, based on trial performance, the tunnel and underpasses are expected to be fully operational by June 5, 2025. This date is set to mark a new chapter in smart road infrastructure and congestion management in the capital region.

Infrastructure Built on Innovation and Necessity

This tunnel is a technological marvel, constructed with state-of-the-art tunneling methodologies and embedded safety mechanisms to address Delhi NCR’s urban transport challenges. With its location strategically connecting Dwarka Expressway, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), and Gurugram, the infrastructure is designed to serve as a pressure release valve for NH-48 traffic and reduce surface congestion in critical bottlenecks such as Mahipalpur, Dhaula Kuan, and Rajokri.

Long-Term Benefits for Commuters and Logistics

Once operational, the tunnel and underpasses are expected to deliver multiple long-term benefits for the public and logistics industry:

Faster travel time between Dwarka, IGI Airport, and Gurugram

Reduced congestion on surface roads, particularly the overloaded NH-48 corridor

Improved connectivity between areas like Vasant Kunj, Alipur, Faridabad, Manesar, and Gurugram

Enhanced access to northern destinations like Sonipat, Panipat, and Chandigarh via efficient linkages

Decongestion at IGI Airport approaches, easing movement for passengers and cargo services

These upgrades will be particularly useful for daily commuters, intercity travelers, and freight operators navigating the high-volume Delhi-Gurugram route.

A Model for Urban Expressway Integration

The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway, where the new tunnel is located, is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, India’s ambitious highway development program. This segment integrates with a network of national expressways, outer ring roads, and arterial connectors, aiming to:

Relieve pressure on Delhi’s urban traffic system

Provide last-mile connectivity to industrial zones and logistics hubs

Serve as a blueprint for similar integrated mobility corridors in other metro cities

Public Cooperation and Final Feedback

The NHAI has urged commuters and local residents to provide feedback during the trial run period. The trial will help fine-tune traffic flows, identify areas for minor adjustments, and ensure that the system is both technically sound and user-friendly upon launch.

Looking Ahead

With its scheduled full-scale launch on June 5, 2025, the Delhi-Gurugram tunnel and underpass infrastructure represents a paradigm shift in urban road design, setting new standards for how megacities like Delhi can blend mobility, safety, and sustainability in their infrastructure planning.

As the Dwarka Expressway evolves into a key corridor, this development marks a monumental stride toward a future-ready transport ecosystem—a boon for Delhi-NCR’s economy, environment, and daily life.