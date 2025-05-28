VP Dhankhar Calls for Action on Demographic Shifts, National Integrity

In a strongly worded and far-reaching address, Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, raised the alarm over what he termed “orchestrated demographic alterations” and called for vigilant national response to safeguard the social fabric, sovereignty, and civilizational ethos of Bharat. He was delivering the keynote speech at the 65th and 66th Convocation Ceremony of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai.

His speech encompassed themes of national security, demographic integrity, social harmony, and governance reform, and was attended by dignitaries including Smt. Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, and Shri Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Protocol & Marketing, Maharashtra.

A Warning Against Deliberate Demographic Interference

Addressing the convocation as Chief Guest, Shri Dhankhar drew a stark contrast between natural, organic demographic evolution and what he described as “well-structured, ill-designed, choreographed attempts” to alter the demographic makeup of specific geographies for political or strategic motives.

“These are not slow, natural demographic shifts,” he cautioned, “but deliberate intrusions that threaten the social and cultural equilibrium of Bharat. These changes are calculated, often driven by external influence, and pose a grave risk to national sovereignty and internal stability.”

The Vice-President warned that such “menacing trends”—especially in sensitive regions—must be monitored vigilantly and met with decisive action, lest they spiral into existential threats for the nation.

Demography as an Instrument of Strategic Control

Expanding on the interplay of security and demographics, Shri Dhankhar said that demographic manipulation in the form of illegal migration and coerced religious conversions is no longer just a social issue but amounts to “demographic invasion.”

“There are millions of illegal migrants. Can we continue to suffer their presence? We need people who believe in Indian civilisation—भारतीयता, nationalism, and who are ready to sacrifice for the nation,” he asserted.

He condemned the weaponization of faith, stating that conversion driven by allurement or coercion erodes cultural coherence and compromises national security. He argued that faith, when induced rather than chosen, distorts the foundational principles of pluralism and tolerance that India is known for.

Democracy, Peace, and Preparedness

Echoing the theme of national fortitude, the Vice-President underlined the critical link between democracy and peace, stating:

“Democracy is a delicate bloom in the fertile soil of security. Without peace, democracy withers into fear and chaos.”

He rejected the notion that peace implies passivity. Rather, he called it a strength-earned outcome, achieved through military preparedness, economic resilience, and internal harmony.

Drawing historical lessons, he emphasized the need for unwavering readiness to counter threats—both overt and covert—and made a passionate call for Bharat to emerge as a powerful military force in the region.

Governance Milestone: Caste Census to Promote Social Equity

In a major endorsement of transformative governance, Shri Dhankhar lauded the Government of India’s decision to include caste-based enumeration in the upcoming decadal census, calling it a “milestone in equitable governance.”

He stated that the data derived from the caste census will be instrumental in:

Identifying and addressing inequalities

Informing targeted developmental schemes

Fulfilling the aspirations of marginalized communities

Enhancing social justice and fairness

The Vice-President urged institutions like IIPS to take a leadership role in interpreting demographic data and proposing inclusive, data-driven solutions to national challenges.

Youth, Dialogue, and Civilisational Ethos

Shri Dhankhar called upon India’s youth to engage in authentic public discourse, grounded in fact, balance, and civilizational values. He stressed that India’s democratic maturity must not be diluted by dogma, rage, or rhetoric, but must instead be nurtured through dialogue, restraint, and wisdom.

“Authentic discourse is our civilisational value. We cannot have jingoism or shallow narratives. Our democracy demands factual, sincere, and upright engagement.”

Clarifying Majoritarian Misconceptions

In a pointed clarification, the Vice-President distinguished Hinduism’s civilisational character from the often-misconstrued concept of majoritarianism.

“Hinduism is deeply rooted in inclusivity. It seeks coexistence, not conquest. Expansionism is alien to our ethos,” he said, drawing comparisons with intolerant ideologies in other parts of the world that use demographics as a control mechanism.

Three Pillars of New Bharat: Demography, Democracy, Diversity

In his closing remarks, Shri Dhankhar invoked the “Three Ds” that define the spirit of contemporary India:

Demography – representing India’s dynamic human capital Democracy – the inclusive, participatory governance model Diversity – India’s plural cultural, linguistic, and spiritual identity

He noted that understanding population dynamics—growth, migration, age structure, socio-religious composition—was key not only for policy-making and development, but also for national security, resource management, and societal harmony.

“The data from population science will awaken policymakers to the monstrous dimensions of challenges we must now address with urgency.”

A Call for National Vigilance and Unity

The Vice-President’s speech was both a call to action and a visionary appeal for a future where security, social harmony, and civilizational pride walk hand in hand. By focusing on demographic integrity, authentic discourse, and data-led governance, Shri Dhankhar painted a roadmap for a resilient, inclusive, and powerful Bharat.