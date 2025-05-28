Left Menu

Chinese National Arrested for Illegal Stay in Gurugram

Lynn Jensen, a 28-year-old Chinese national, was arrested by Gurugram police for residing illegally in India since 2023. He was apprehended in Khandsa village and lacked valid documents. He initially entered India on a business visa, but overstayed after its expiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:25 IST
A Chinese national, Lynn Jensen, has been apprehended by Gurugram police for allegedly living in India without a valid visa since 2023, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Jensen, 28, hailing from Guangdong, was detained in Khandsa village after failing to present valid documentation to authorities.

Initially entering India on a business visa, Jensen overstayed following its expiration. A case has been registered under several sections, including the Foreigners Act.

