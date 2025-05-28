Chinese National Arrested for Illegal Stay in Gurugram

A Chinese national, Lynn Jensen, has been apprehended by Gurugram police for allegedly living in India without a valid visa since 2023, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Jensen, 28, hailing from Guangdong, was detained in Khandsa village after failing to present valid documentation to authorities.

Initially entering India on a business visa, Jensen overstayed following its expiration. A case has been registered under several sections, including the Foreigners Act.