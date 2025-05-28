Heatwave Tragedy in Rajasthan: Septuagenarian Woman Found Dead

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Bundi district as a septuagenarian woman was found dead, with authorities suspecting a heat stroke as the cause, according to a police official on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as 70-year-old Motiyabai Meena from Bhojgarh village, was found lifeless in the foothills of the Dudhiya Mahadev area on Tuesday evening, Circle Inspector Naresh Kumar reported. She allegedly left her residence on Monday morning, aiming to visit her daughter in a neighboring village but instead ended up in the forest.

With no return by nightfall, her family reached out to relatives and subsequently filed a missing person report. A search ensued, leading to the discovery of her body. Preliminary medical assessments cited possible heat stroke and dehydration due to the absence of a water bottle, pending confirmation from a post-mortem examination. The police launched an investigation under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to determine the precise cause of death, as no signs of injury or animal attack were present.