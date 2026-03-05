Explosion Near Kuwait: Environmental Concerns Arise as Oil Spills
An incident was reported by UKMTO involving a tanker near Kuwait, where an explosion was followed by an oil spill. The tanker's cargo tank leaked, raising environmental concerns as oil was visible in the water. Despite the damage, the crew was reported safe by UKMTO.
An incident involving a tanker explosion has sparked environmental concerns off the coast of Kuwait. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) shared that a tanker anchored 30 nautical miles southeast of Kuwait's Mubarak Al Kabeer reported the event.
According to the tanker's master, they heard and observed an explosion on the port side. Shortly after, a small craft was seen departing the area, exacerbating the mystery surrounding the situation.
Subsequent to the explosion, oil was detected coming from the cargo tank, posing potential environmental risks in the surrounding waters. Despite the alarming circumstances and the vessel taking on water, UKMTO confirmed that all crew members are safe.
