Left Menu

Trump's Influential Endorsement: Shaping the Texas Senate Race

U.S. President Trump signals support for a candidate in the Texas Senate race. Endorsement expected for Senator John Cornyn, who leads in primary votes, while Trump urges non-backed candidates to withdraw to prevent an expensive runoff. The focus is on defeating Democrat James Talarico in the general election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 05:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 05:45 IST
Trump's Influential Endorsement: Shaping the Texas Senate Race

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to endorse a candidate in the Republican primary for the Texas Senate seat. This decision is expected to shape the political landscape as Trump is likely to support U.S. Senator John Cornyn, following his primary lead over Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Trump's call for candidates he does not endorse to step down is an effort to avoid a costly runoff in May. Despite initially staying neutral, the president now emphasizes concentrating efforts against James Talarico, the Democratic contender, labeling him an 'easy to beat, Radical Left Opponent.'

As the Republican majority in the Senate hangs by a thread, strategists urge Trump to endorse Cornyn, citing Paxton's personal scandals as a liability. Key supporters like Senate Majority Leader John Thune back Cornyn, advocating his effectiveness for Texas's interests.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Intel's Chipmaking Alliances

U.S. Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Intel's Chipmaking Alliances

 Global
2
U.S. Government Expedites American Evacuation from Middle East

U.S. Government Expedites American Evacuation from Middle East

 Global
3
US-Venezuela Talks: A New Era for Resource Control

US-Venezuela Talks: A New Era for Resource Control

 Venezuela
4
Qatar's Precautionary Evacuation Near U.S. Embassy

Qatar's Precautionary Evacuation Near U.S. Embassy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026