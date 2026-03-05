Trump's Influential Endorsement: Shaping the Texas Senate Race

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to endorse a candidate in the Republican primary for the Texas Senate seat. This decision is expected to shape the political landscape as Trump is likely to support U.S. Senator John Cornyn, following his primary lead over Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Trump's call for candidates he does not endorse to step down is an effort to avoid a costly runoff in May. Despite initially staying neutral, the president now emphasizes concentrating efforts against James Talarico, the Democratic contender, labeling him an 'easy to beat, Radical Left Opponent.'

As the Republican majority in the Senate hangs by a thread, strategists urge Trump to endorse Cornyn, citing Paxton's personal scandals as a liability. Key supporters like Senate Majority Leader John Thune back Cornyn, advocating his effectiveness for Texas's interests.