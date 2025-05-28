Alleged Forced Conversion Sparks Uproar in Sindh

A member of Pakistan's minority Hindu community has reportedly been abducted, coerced into converting to Islam, and married off against her will, according to her distressed family. The incident occurred in Mirpurkhas, Sindh, and the family is now urging authorities to aid her recovery.

In a bid for justice, the woman's husband, alongside their four children, implored the Darawar Ittehad Pakistan's Mirpurkhas office for intervention. Shiva Kaachi, head of a minority rights NGO, emphasized concerns over the incident, accusing the local police of non-cooperation.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, a First Information Report (FIR) has yet to be filed by the police. In response, the family, backed by the NGO, is preparing to seek legal recourse through the courts to address the incident.

