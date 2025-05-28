Left Menu

Alleged Forced Conversion Sparks Uproar in Sindh

A Hindu woman in Pakistan was allegedly kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam, and married to a Muslim man. Her family is seeking government intervention for her recovery in Sindh. An NGO claims police inaction while preparing to approach the courts for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:42 IST
Alleged Forced Conversion Sparks Uproar in Sindh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A member of Pakistan's minority Hindu community has reportedly been abducted, coerced into converting to Islam, and married off against her will, according to her distressed family. The incident occurred in Mirpurkhas, Sindh, and the family is now urging authorities to aid her recovery.

In a bid for justice, the woman's husband, alongside their four children, implored the Darawar Ittehad Pakistan's Mirpurkhas office for intervention. Shiva Kaachi, head of a minority rights NGO, emphasized concerns over the incident, accusing the local police of non-cooperation.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, a First Information Report (FIR) has yet to be filed by the police. In response, the family, backed by the NGO, is preparing to seek legal recourse through the courts to address the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025