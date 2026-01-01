Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has extended anticipatory bail to an individual accused of engaging in physical relations with a woman under the pretext of marriage. Justice Alok Kumar Verma stated that a breach of promise constitutes a crime only if the intent to marry was absent from the beginning.

The case originated on May 9, 2025, when a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Jaspur police station in Udham Singh Nagar district under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The woman claimed that the man initially promised marriage but later refused. The defense argued the relationship was consensual and that no marriage promise was made, highlighting the accused's clean criminal record.

Justice Verma emphasized that the accused's personal liberty, as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, should be preserved. The court ruled in favor of anticipatory bail, mandating the accused's release upon providing a personal bond and two sureties if arrested.

