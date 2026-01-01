Left Menu

Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

The Uttarakhand High Court granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of having physical relations under the pretext of marriage. Justice Alok Kumar Verma stressed that not every consensual relationship culminating outside marriage is coercive. The court emphasized personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:07 IST
Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has extended anticipatory bail to an individual accused of engaging in physical relations with a woman under the pretext of marriage. Justice Alok Kumar Verma stated that a breach of promise constitutes a crime only if the intent to marry was absent from the beginning.

The case originated on May 9, 2025, when a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Jaspur police station in Udham Singh Nagar district under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The woman claimed that the man initially promised marriage but later refused. The defense argued the relationship was consensual and that no marriage promise was made, highlighting the accused's clean criminal record.

Justice Verma emphasized that the accused's personal liberty, as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, should be preserved. The court ruled in favor of anticipatory bail, mandating the accused's release upon providing a personal bond and two sureties if arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

 India
2
Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

 India
3
Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

 India
4
Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026