Bihar Politicians Unite Against Offensive Marriage Remarks

Bihar politicians, from various parties, criticized Girdhari Lal Shahu, husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, over comments depicting Bihar women as available for marriage at a price. The remarks led to political protests and demands for strong actions against Shahu, despite his subsequent apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's political landscape witnessed rare consensus on Saturday as leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties condemned comments made by Girdhari Lal Shahu, the husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya. Shahu's remarks, suggesting that girls from Bihar could be bought for marriage, drew widespread outrage.

In a purported video, Shahu is heard to say that if men were unable to marry, women from Bihar could be accessed for a fee of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The video sparked an uproar, with senior Bihar BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal, among others, denouncing the comments as disrespectful and demanding accountability.

RJD representatives further fueled the controversy, criticizing the response by BJP leaders and urging stringent action. Protests erupted in Patna, with participants demanding justice for women and accountability from the BJP. Despite an apology from Shahu, the incident has intensified scrutiny of the BJP's stance on women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

