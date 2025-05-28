Assault on Duty: Lawlessness in Green Park Market

In a dramatic escalation of events, a court has remanded three individuals accused of violently assaulting police officers on duty in Delhi's bustling Green Park Market. The incident painted a grim picture of lawlessness, as the accused blocked traffic and resisted police intervention during the altercation on May 23.

The prosecution's narrative alleges that the accused, Manish Nagar, Shashikant Sharma, and Tushar, were involved in obstructing a woman's vehicle and assaulting police officers who attempted to manage the situation. The altercation left visible injuries on the officers, with CCTV footage supporting the allegations of aggressive conduct.

Noting the severity of the offenses and the ongoing investigation, the court emphasized the risk of the accused tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses if released. The accused remain in custody as the investigation progresses, with several co-accused still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)