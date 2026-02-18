Lawlessness Exposed: Shocking Murders Rock Punjab's Governance

Opposition parties in Punjab are vehemently criticizing the government of Bhagwant Mann following the assassination of an AAP sarpanch in Tarn Taran district. Harpinder Singh was killed during a wedding function, raising alarms over the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

This incident follows the murder of another AAP sarpanch, Jharmal Singh, during a similar event in January. Critics, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, assert that the Mann administration has failed to ensure safety even for its leaders, let alone the general populace.

Highlighting the perceived chaos, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has accused the government of allowing gangsters to operate with impunity. As crime spirals, pressure mounts on the ruling party to restore order and justice in the increasingly fearful environment of Punjab.

