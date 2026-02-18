Left Menu

Lawlessness Exposed: Shocking Murders Rock Punjab's Governance

The recent murder of AAP sarpanch Harpinder Singh in Tarn Taran has intensified criticism against Punjab's law and order state under Bhagwant Mann's government. Opposition leaders condemn the administration's failure to control crime, following multiple high-profile killings at wedding functions, and demand justice and accountability.

Updated: 18-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:31 IST
Opposition parties in Punjab are vehemently criticizing the government of Bhagwant Mann following the assassination of an AAP sarpanch in Tarn Taran district. Harpinder Singh was killed during a wedding function, raising alarms over the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

This incident follows the murder of another AAP sarpanch, Jharmal Singh, during a similar event in January. Critics, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, assert that the Mann administration has failed to ensure safety even for its leaders, let alone the general populace.

Highlighting the perceived chaos, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has accused the government of allowing gangsters to operate with impunity. As crime spirals, pressure mounts on the ruling party to restore order and justice in the increasingly fearful environment of Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

