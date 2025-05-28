Left Menu

Operation Shield: Rajasthan's Civil Defence Blackout Drill

Rajasthan will conduct a blackout and mock drill across all 41 districts as part of 'Operation Shield', a civil defence exercise. Led by the Directorate of Civil Defence, the initiative aims to improve emergency response systems. The state aligns with Union guidelines for similar drills across India's western regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:08 IST
Operation Shield: Rajasthan's Civil Defence Blackout Drill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is set to experience a significant civil defence exercise as all 41 districts prepare for a blackout and mock drill on Thursday, according to officials.

The Directorate of Civil Defence has instructed district collectors and magistrates to ensure the smooth execution of 'Operation Shield', designed to evaluate the state's emergency response capabilities.

Jagjit Singh Monga, Director of Civil Defence, stated that the exercise follows directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure better coordination among government agencies during emergencies. Similar drills are to be conducted in other states and Union Territories near India's western border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025