Operation Shield: Rajasthan's Civil Defence Blackout Drill

Rajasthan is set to experience a significant civil defence exercise as all 41 districts prepare for a blackout and mock drill on Thursday, according to officials.

The Directorate of Civil Defence has instructed district collectors and magistrates to ensure the smooth execution of 'Operation Shield', designed to evaluate the state's emergency response capabilities.

Jagjit Singh Monga, Director of Civil Defence, stated that the exercise follows directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure better coordination among government agencies during emergencies. Similar drills are to be conducted in other states and Union Territories near India's western border.

