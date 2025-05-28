Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup at Pernod Ricard's Cognac Division

Philippe Neusch, vice president of cognac at Pernod Ricard, has exited his role after under two years amidst challenging market conditions. Francois-Xavier Morizot will replace him, taking over alongside his duties leading the champagne segment.

In a recent reshuffling in the spirits industry, Pernod Ricard's vice president of cognac, Philippe Neusch, has vacated his position. This information comes from an internal memo corroborated by a company spokesperson.

Neusch's tenure at the helm of Martell, the group's cognac house, was marked by less than two years facing subdued market demand and ongoing international trade challenges.

François-Xavier Morizot, who currently manages the champagne division, has been designated as Neusch's successor. The leadership transition aims to navigate the turbulent market effectively.

