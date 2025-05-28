Leadership Shakeup at Pernod Ricard's Cognac Division

In a recent reshuffling in the spirits industry, Pernod Ricard's vice president of cognac, Philippe Neusch, has vacated his position. This information comes from an internal memo corroborated by a company spokesperson.

Neusch's tenure at the helm of Martell, the group's cognac house, was marked by less than two years facing subdued market demand and ongoing international trade challenges.

François-Xavier Morizot, who currently manages the champagne division, has been designated as Neusch's successor. The leadership transition aims to navigate the turbulent market effectively.

