United Spirits Soars 24.77% in Quarterly Profits Amid Market Challenges
United Spirits Ltd, controlled by Diageo, saw a 24.77% increase in net profit to Rs 418 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue grew to Rs 7,942 crore, driven by strong top-half portfolio performance despite policy challenges. The company's major brands and segments experienced varied sales impacts.
- Country:
- India
United Spirits Ltd, under the umbrella of Diageo, announced a robust 24.77% rise in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 418 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This marks a significant increase from Rs 335 crore in the same quarter the previous year.
The company's revenue from operations also saw a marginal uplift, reaching Rs 7,942 crore, an improvement over Rs 7,732 crore in the comparable period last fiscal year. However, total expenses rose slightly by 2.56% to Rs 7,442 crore during the quarter.
Despite facing regulatory challenges, United Spirits maintained strong market momentum, particularly in its Prestige & Above segment, which constituted 90% of net sales, growing by 8.2%. The company's Managing Director & CEO, Praveen Someshwar, highlighted continued investments in trademarks and execution as future growth drivers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
