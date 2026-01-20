United Spirits Soars 24.77% in Quarterly Profits Amid Market Challenges

United Spirits Ltd, under the umbrella of Diageo, announced a robust 24.77% rise in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 418 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This marks a significant increase from Rs 335 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a marginal uplift, reaching Rs 7,942 crore, an improvement over Rs 7,732 crore in the comparable period last fiscal year. However, total expenses rose slightly by 2.56% to Rs 7,442 crore during the quarter.

Despite facing regulatory challenges, United Spirits maintained strong market momentum, particularly in its Prestige & Above segment, which constituted 90% of net sales, growing by 8.2%. The company's Managing Director & CEO, Praveen Someshwar, highlighted continued investments in trademarks and execution as future growth drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)