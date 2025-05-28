Left Menu

Maharashtra Boosts Disaster Response with Rs 47.72 Lakh Equipment Procurement

The Maharashtra government has approved Rs 47.72 lakh to procure equipment for disaster response. This initiative, driven by recommendations from the 15th Finance Commission, aims to enhance the preparedness of forces like the Indian Army and NDRF. The increased funding addresses previous tender shortfalls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 47.72 lakh for acquiring crucial equipment aimed at bolstering disaster response capabilities, officials reported on Wednesday. The initiative targets enhancing the operational readiness of agencies such as the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, and Maharashtra Fire Services.

The procurement is part of a capacity-building and preparedness agenda, aligned with recommendations by the 15th Finance Commission, as stated in the Government Resolution issued by the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

The Indian Army's Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa Area Headquarters, which had initially proposed the acquisition of 23 specific pieces of equipment, submitted a revised estimate reflecting a cost increase to Rs 47.72 lakh. This adjustment follows an inadequate response to the initial tender, with the state now approving the revised funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

