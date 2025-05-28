Punjab Government's Swift Action: High-Ranking Officer Suspended in Corruption Scandal

The Punjab government has acted decisively by suspending Fazilka's Senior Superintendent of Police, Varinder Singh Brar, in connection with a corruption scandal, according to sources.

Officials have named Provincial Police Service officer Gurmit Singh as Brar's replacement after the arrest of four officers from the Cyber Crime Police Station in a bribery case.

This case has reinforced Punjab's commitment to combating corruption, highlighted by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's reiteration of stringent anti-bribery policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)