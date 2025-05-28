Left Menu

Punjab Government's Swift Action: High-Ranking Officer Suspended in Corruption Scandal

The Punjab government suspended Fazilka SSP Varinder Singh Brar following the arrest of four police officers in a bribery case. The incident involved bribery related to a confiscated phone. Gurmit Singh has been appointed as the new SSP, emphasizing the government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has acted decisively by suspending Fazilka's Senior Superintendent of Police, Varinder Singh Brar, in connection with a corruption scandal, according to sources.

Officials have named Provincial Police Service officer Gurmit Singh as Brar's replacement after the arrest of four officers from the Cyber Crime Police Station in a bribery case.

This case has reinforced Punjab's commitment to combating corruption, highlighted by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's reiteration of stringent anti-bribery policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

