Controversy in Olympic Ice Hockey: French Defender's Suspension Sparks Outcry

The French ice hockey community is in uproar over the suspension of defenceman Pierre Crinon by the French Ice Hockey Federation (FFHG) during the Olympic men's ice hockey tournament. Crinon was removed after a fight with a Canadian player, leading to backlash from French players who felt the action was unjust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:41 IST
The French ice hockey team is in turmoil following the suspension of their defenceman, Pierre Crinon, by the French Ice Hockey Federation (FFHG). This decision came after an altercation with Canadian winger Tom Wilson during the final group game, describing Crinon's actions as provocative.

In a move that has sparked wide criticism, French goaltender Antoine Keller expressed disappointment, highlighting the unity within the team. Keller remarked, "We are a big family, when we come together we come as brothers and they just got rid of one of our brothers."

The Olympic stage, where fighting is prohibited, saw Germany progress to face Slovakia by overcoming France 5-1. Despite France's return to Olympic ice hockey for the first time since 2002, they departed without securing a win.

