Civic Driver's Suspension Sparks Inquiry: Alcohol on Duty
A driver from the Thane Municipal Corporation, Satish Baliram Tetwar, was suspended after being found consuming alcohol on duty. Along with a private driver, Tetwar was caught drinking in a vehicle during work hours, leading to immediate disciplinary actions and a police investigation against his accomplice.
A Thane Municipal Corporation driver has been suspended after allegations of consuming alcohol while on duty surfaced on Monday. The driver, identified as Satish Baliram Tetwar, was reportedly drinking inside a vehicle during working hours.
An official release confirmed the incident, stating that Tetwar, affiliated with the workshop department, was with a private driver at the time of the incident. The duo underwent a medical examination at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, which corroborated the claims of alcohol consumption.
In response, the civic administration enacted the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, leading to Tetwar's immediate suspension. Additionally, police action is recommended against the private driver involved in the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
