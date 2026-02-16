Left Menu

Civic Driver's Suspension Sparks Inquiry: Alcohol on Duty

A driver from the Thane Municipal Corporation, Satish Baliram Tetwar, was suspended after being found consuming alcohol on duty. Along with a private driver, Tetwar was caught drinking in a vehicle during work hours, leading to immediate disciplinary actions and a police investigation against his accomplice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:27 IST
Civic Driver's Suspension Sparks Inquiry: Alcohol on Duty
driver
  • Country:
  • India

A Thane Municipal Corporation driver has been suspended after allegations of consuming alcohol while on duty surfaced on Monday. The driver, identified as Satish Baliram Tetwar, was reportedly drinking inside a vehicle during working hours.

An official release confirmed the incident, stating that Tetwar, affiliated with the workshop department, was with a private driver at the time of the incident. The duo underwent a medical examination at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, which corroborated the claims of alcohol consumption.

In response, the civic administration enacted the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, leading to Tetwar's immediate suspension. Additionally, police action is recommended against the private driver involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heartbreak on the Slopes: Atle Lie McGrath's Olympic Struggles

Heartbreak on the Slopes: Atle Lie McGrath's Olympic Struggles

 Global
2
Food Poisoning Outbreak at Jharkhand Fair: 175 Fall Ill

Food Poisoning Outbreak at Jharkhand Fair: 175 Fall Ill

 India
3
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations

Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegatio...

 India
4
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026